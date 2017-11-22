Bulls' David Nwaba: Will remain out Tuesday
Nwaba (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup with the Lakers.
Nwaba was considered doubtful heading into Tuesday's contest, so this was the expected move all along. With the Bulls currently starting a back-to-back set, it wouldn't be surprising if Nwaba was also held out for Wednesday's tilt with the Jazz, though tentatively consider him questionable for the time being.
