Bulls' David Nwaba: Will return to starting five Sunday
Nwaba will rejoin the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Hawks, Bulls play-by-play announcer Chuck Swirsky reports.
The Bulls have started Justin Holiday the last two games, but have now opted to give Nwaba another shot with the top unit Sunday. Look for him to see an elevated workload with the promotion, though the Bulls will likely continue to alternate starters over the last month of the season, which could mean Nwaba's role fluctuates a bit on a night-to-night basis.
