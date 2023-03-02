DeRozan provided 21 points (7-16 FG, 7-9 FT), seven rebounds and seven assists in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 117-115 win over the Pistons.

DeRozan finished second on the team in scoring and assists while finishing three rebounds and three assists shy of a triple-double. DeRozan has scored at least 20 points with five or more rebounds and assists on 14 occasions this year.