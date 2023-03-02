DeRozan provided 21 points (7-16 FG, 7-9 FT), seven rebounds and seven assists in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 117-115 win over the Pistons.
DeRozan finished second on the team in scoring and assists while finishing three rebounds and three assists shy of a triple-double. DeRozan has scored at least 20 points with five or more rebounds and assists on 14 occasions this year.
More News
-
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan: Top offensive contributor in win•
-
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan: Good to go for second half•
-
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan: Suits up in All-Star Game•
-
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan: Selected by Team Giannis in ASG•
-
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan: Likely playing in All-Star Game•
-
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan: Unavailable Thursday•