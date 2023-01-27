DeRozan contributed 28 points (9-21 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 10-11 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 111-96 loss to the Hornets.

DeRozan scored 10 of his 28 points from the charity stripe, which marked his most free-throw attempts since Jan. 2. He's scored 20-plus points in four straight games and is averaging 28.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.5 steals over this stretch.