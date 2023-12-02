DeRozan (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against the Pelicans, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

DeRozan's return will give the Chicago offense a big lift, as Zach LaVine (foot) has already been ruled out. In his past six games, DeRozan has averaged 21.3 points, 5.2 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 three-pointers on 47.3 percent shooting from the field.