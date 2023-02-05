DeRozan closed Saturday's 129-121 win over Portland with 27 points (10-16 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal across 40 minutes.

DeRozan delivered another controlled performance Saturday, scoring an efficient 27 points to go with across-the-board production. He continues to be one of the most reliable fantasy assets around, putting up top-30 vale like clockwork. After an up-and-down season, the Bulls have now won six of their past nine games, and look set for a playoff push. DeRozan is likely to be at the forefront of their efforts, meaning his current value should hold ROS.