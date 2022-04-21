DeRozan posted 41 points (16-31 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 9-9 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal in 44 minutes during Wednesday's 114-110 win over the Bucks.

DeRozan helped Chicago pull out the critical road victory with a career-playoff-high 41 points. The star forward did a little bit of everything in the contest, chipping in seven rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal while going a perfect 9-for-9 from the charity stripe. DeRozan struggled with just 18 points on 6-for-25 shooting in Game 1, but he showed Wednesday that the Bulls have a shot to dethrone the defending champions if he can put forth the type of performances that put him in the MVP conversation during the regular season.