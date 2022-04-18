DeRozan registered 18 points (6-25 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and three steals in 43 minutes during Sunday's 93-86 loss to Milwaukee.

It was a disastrous night, offensively, for the Bulls, who shot just 32.3 percent from the field as a team, including 7-of-37 from downtown. While they were able to hang around thanks to an almost equally poor effort from Milwaukee (40.5% FG; 10-38 3PT; 21 turnovers), the Bulls were unable to overcome DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic (9-27 FG) and Zach LaVine (6-19 FG) combining to shoot 21-of-71 from the floor. It goes without saying that if Chicago is going to have a chance to pull what would be a major upset, it will need more from its best player. The series resumes Wednesday night with Game 2 in Milwaukee.