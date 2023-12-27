DeRozan finished with 25 points (8-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), two rebounds, six assists and one steal over 40 minutes during Tuesday's 118-113 win over the Hawks.

As a cold-blooded veteran who's used to playing a prominent role as a closer, DeRozan came through when the Bulls needed him the most, and his scoring contributions were key down the stretch, as the Bulls completed a comeback win over the Hawks. DeRozan scored 21 of his 25 points in the second half, and he continues to remain one of the team's alpha on offense, especially with Zach LaVine (foot) still out. DeRozan has surpassed the 20-point mark in six of his last seven appearances.