DeRozan (quadriceps) will not play in Friday's matchup with the Thunder, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

DeRozan's absence should not come as a surprise, considering he was tabbed doubtful for the contest. With Javonte Green (knee) also sidelined, Coby White and Derrick Jones will be in line for extra minutes. DeRozan's next chance to play will come Sunday against Golden State.