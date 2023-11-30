DeRozan (ankle) is considered a game-time decision for Thursday's game against the Bucks, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
DeRozan is questionable for Thursday's matchup after leaving Tuesday's game against the Celtics due to a sore ankle, and the Bulls want to see how he fares during pregame warmups before determining his status against Milwaukee. If he's available, DeRozan could be even more of a focal point for Chicago since Zach LaVine (foot) has been ruled out. If DeRozan sits out, Alex Caruso could see increased run for the Bulls.
