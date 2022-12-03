DeRozan finished Friday's 119-111 loss to the Warriors with 16 points (4-15 FG, 8-9 FT), six rebounds and seven assists across 36 minutes.

DeRozan had trouble finding the bottom of the net Friday, going just 4-for-15 from the field. He compensated by going 8-for-9 from the charity stripe and adding seven assists and six boards while turning the ball over only once. This was DeRozan's first game with fewer than 20 points since Nov. 13 -- he came into Friday averaging 31.1 points on 53.5 percent shooting over his previous seven contests.