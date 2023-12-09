DeRozan finished Friday's 121-112 victory over the Spurs with 20 points (7-24 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-10 FT), six rebounds, 10 assists and three steals across 39 minutes.

DeRozan dazzled against his former team, and even though he posted an abysmal shooting line that saw him attempt 24 shots to score 20 points, he still delivered value, particularly as a playmaker with his 10 assists. Perhaps reminiscing his days with San Antonio, where he took his playmaking to another level, DeRozan was at the center of most offensive sequences for the Bulls, allowing Coby White and Nikola Vucevic to have impressive outings. DeRozan is averaging 23.8 points, 7.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds over the last five games, and he's expected to continue having a high usage rate, especially with Zach LaVine (foot) out until late December at the earliest.