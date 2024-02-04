DeRozan ended Saturday's 123-115 loss to Sacramento with 24 points (5-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 14-15 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and four steals across 39 minutes.
DeRozan led all players in Saturday's contest in free throws while setting a new season high in free throws made to go along with a team-high-tying assist total and a team-best steals mark in a 20-point performance. DeRozan has recorded at least 20 points and six assists in 13 games this season, including in three of his last five outings.
More News
-
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan: Excels on both ends of court•
-
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan: Goes for 20 points Sunday•
-
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan: Leads team with 32 points in loss•
-
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan: Revenge game in Toronto•
-
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan: Leads all scorers in loss•
-
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan: Solid numbers in OT win•