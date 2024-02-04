DeRozan ended Saturday's 123-115 loss to Sacramento with 24 points (5-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 14-15 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and four steals across 39 minutes.

DeRozan led all players in Saturday's contest in free throws while setting a new season high in free throws made to go along with a team-high-tying assist total and a team-best steals mark in a 20-point performance. DeRozan has recorded at least 20 points and six assists in 13 games this season, including in three of his last five outings.