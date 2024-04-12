DeRozan notched 39 points (14-22 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and three steals over 36 minutes during Thursday's 127-105 victory over Detroit.

DeRozan extended his streak of 30-point games to three Thursday, and he was one point shy of reaching 40 points for the third time this season. He entered Thursday's game averaging 37.8 minutes per game, which is his highest playing time since 2013-14 with the Raptors. Over his last 10 games, DeRozan has averaged 29.4 points on 52.2 percent shooting, 4.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.4 steals over 39.3 minutes per game.