DeRozan posted 17 points (7-13 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, 10 assists and one block across 36 minutes during Sunday's 118-108 victory over the Lakers.

After missing Friday's game due to a minor quad strain, DeRozan was back in action and recorded his third double-double in his last five games. The veteran forward has been a rock for the Bulls during their playoff push, and over 10 healthy games in March he's averaging 26.7 points, 6.1 boards, 5.8 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.4 threes.