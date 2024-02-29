DeRozan closed Wednesday's 132-123 double-overtime victory over Cleveland with 35 points (8-26 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 17-19 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and one block across 49 minutes.

DeRozan benefited from the two overtime periods to record his fifth double-double of the season, though it was also the first time he grabbed double-digit boards. DeRozan has been forced to carry Chicago following the absence of Zach LaVine (foot), and while the likes of Coby White and Nikola Vucevic have chipped in regularly, DeRozan has clearly taken over as the team's go-to player on offense. He's averaging 27.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game over his last 10 appearances.