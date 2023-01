DeRozan (quadriceps) is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game versus the Wizards.

DeRozan has been downgraded from questionable to doubtful due to a right quadriceps strain after missing Wednesday's shootaround. He will likely miss his first game of the season, giving increased opportunities for Patrick Williams, Derrick Jones and Coby White. DeRozan's next chance to suit up will be Friday's matchup with the Thunder if he is ruled out against Washington.