DeRozan notched 23 points (8-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Friday's 121-91 victory over Charlotte.

DeRozan matched Zach LaVine in the scoring department, efficiently putting up a game-high 23 points in the rout of Charlotte on Friday night. He nailed one shot from deep, but he did most of his work in the midrange as usual. Aside from averaging just under 25 points per game (24.9), the six-time All-Star is leading the team in assists this season (5.1) as he continues to give fantasy managers just over one steal per game (1.1).