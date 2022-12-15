DeRozan chipped in 32 points (8-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 16-17 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 40 minutes during Wednesday's 128-120 overtime loss to the Knicks.

DeRozan failed to connect on two attempts from beyond the arc, but he reached the 30-point threshold for his second straight contest and also tied his best mark of the season with two blocks. The veteran forward has logged 40 or more minutes in back-to-back games and has rewarded his squad by stuffing the stat sheet in each matchup.