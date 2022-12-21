DeRozan finished with 24 points (9-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds and five assists across 40 minutes during Tuesday's 113-103 victory over the Heat.

DeRozan looked sharp from the field and thrived in both the mid-range and close-range game, making the defense pay time and time again they didn't close him out on coverage. He's been excellent of late despite Chicago's struggles and has scored at least 24 points in six of his last seven contests, averaging 26.9 points per game in that span.