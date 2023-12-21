DeRozan registered 27 points (12-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 124-108 victory over the Lakers.

DeRozan had little trouble getting his shot to fall during Wednesday's matchup, and he continued his recent scoring tear while coming within one assist of a double-double. He also managed to secure a season-high seven rebounds in the comfortable win. The 34-year-old has scored at least 20 points in seven of his last nine appearances, averaging 24.4 points, 6.9 assists and 4.7 rebounds in 39.0 minutes per game.