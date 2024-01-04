DeRozan finished Wednesday's 116-100 loss to the Knicks with a team-high 28 points (10-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 39 minutes.

DeRozan has now scored 21-plus points in 13 of his last 16 games. He's continued to shoulder the scoring burden with Zach LaVine (foot) still out of action. DeRozan is averaging 22.4 points per game this season, which ranks sixth amoung small forwards in the NBA.