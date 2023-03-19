DeRozan ended with 24 points (10-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists and three steals across 41 minutes during Saturday's 113-99 victory over the Heat.
DeRozan tied his season high with 10 dimes and didn't commit a single turnover. He also notched at least three steals for the third time over his past five appearances and was extremely efficient from the field en route his eighth 20-plus-point game over his past 10 contests. During that stretch, the veteran forward is averaging 26.7 points, 5.4 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 39.1 minutes per game.
More News
-
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan: Erupts for season-high 49 points•
-
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan: Goes for game-high 33 points•
-
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan: Free-throw shooting waning of late•
-
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan: Pops for 23 in Sunday's loss•
-
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan: All-around showing in victory•
-
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan: Top offensive contributor in win•