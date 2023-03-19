DeRozan ended with 24 points (10-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists and three steals across 41 minutes during Saturday's 113-99 victory over the Heat.

DeRozan tied his season high with 10 dimes and didn't commit a single turnover. He also notched at least three steals for the third time over his past five appearances and was extremely efficient from the field en route his eighth 20-plus-point game over his past 10 contests. During that stretch, the veteran forward is averaging 26.7 points, 5.4 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 39.1 minutes per game.