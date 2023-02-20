DeRozan (quad) finished Sunday's All-Star Game with eight points (4-6 FG), six rebounds and five assists in 16 minutes.
DeRozan missed the Bulls' final two games before the break due to a quad injury, but the fact that he was able to handle a normal workload in an exhibition game is a positive indication for his status coming out of the break. The veteran should continue to be considered day-to-day until the Bulls issue an updated injury report, but at this juncture he appears on track to be available for Friday's game against the Nets.
