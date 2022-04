DeRozan logged 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and three steals across 43 minutes during Wednesday's 116-100 loss to the Bucks.

Neutralized Wednesday, DeRozan's 41-point outburst in Game 2 marked Chicago's only win of the series against Milwaukee. Outside of that performance, DeRozan averaged 15.8 points per game on 35.9 percent shooting. Despite the unceremonious exit, DeRozan caps off a historic season that will yield a few MVP votes.