DeRozan finished Friday's 139-131 double-overtime win over the Timberwolves with 49 points (15-25 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 17-18 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists and three steals across 52 minutes.

DeRozan's 49 points mark a new season high, and it's the third-highest scoring game of his career. Chicago was clutch to close this game out, outscoring Minnesota 33-23 in the fourth quarter to send the game to overtime. The Bulls have won three of their past four games, but they will have a tough challenge Saturday against Miami for the second leg of the back-to-back.