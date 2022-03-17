DeRozan amassed 25 points (10-20 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and seven assists over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 125-110 loss to Utah.

DeRozan took a backseat to Zach LaVine in terms of scoring in this one, but the veteran forward still provided an excellent performance while also excelling as a distributor. In fact, he's dished out at least five assists in all but one of his past seven contests while scoring 20 or more points each time out as well.