DeRozan closed Friday's 102-100 loss to the Wizards with 32 points (11-23 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 10-11 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal over 37 minutes.

DeRozan has been tasked to carry the team offensively knowing that both Lonzo Ball (knee) and Zach LaVine (knee) remain sidelined, and the veteran forward has surpassed the 30-point mark in the first two games of the campaign while also putting up solid rebounding and passing numbers. Expect him to remain as Chicago's go-to offensive threat in most nights, though at some point he'll stop putting up 30-point performances on a game-to-game basis.