DeRozan closed Tuesday's 118-107 loss to the Raptors with 25 points (8-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 9-12 FT), two rebounds, five assists, four blocks and three steals in 42 minutes.

DeRozan not only led Chicago in scoring Tuesday, he also paced the team with three steals and four blocked shots. It was just the second time this season that the veteran forward has recorded multiple thefts and multiple swats in the same game, so fantasy managers should view the big defensive effort as a nice surprise rather than as an expectation moving forward. DeRozan's point production is pretty reliable, though -- he's posted 20-plus points in five of his past six contests and in 32 of his 46 games overall this season.