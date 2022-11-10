DeRozan recorded 33 points (14-26 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block across 37 minutes in Wednesday's 115-111 loss against the Pelicans.

DeRozan was coming off a woeful nine-point performance against the Raptors on Monday, but he bounced back admirably here and delivered his third-best scoring output of the season. The veteran forward has had a few forgettable performances over the last few weeks, but the fact that he's still scored at least 20 points in six of his last eight games suggests he should remain a trusted scoring presence in all formats, and that those bad games are nothing but bumps on the road that happen even to the best players in the league.