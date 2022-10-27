DeRozan closed with 17 points (6-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one rebound and six assists in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 124-109 victory over the Pacers.

DeRozan was far from his best in the win, delivering ample, yet underwhelming production. After a fast start to the season, the veteran has cooled off lately, coinciding with the return of Zach LaVine. Coming off his best fantasy season to date, managers were a little skeptical that he would be able to repeat those efforts again in 2022-23. With that said, he is one of the most consistent fantasy assets around and should be a lock for top-50 value moving forward.