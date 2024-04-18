DeRozan ended with 22 points (10-19 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal over 44 minutes during Wednesday's 131-116 Play-In Game victory over the Hawks.

DeRozan put together another successful season during his third season with the Bulls. Perhaps the biggest feather in DeRozan's cap is his attendance record, as he's played at least 74 games per season over three years in Chicago. The veteran will be an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, and the Bulls will probably make a competitive offer unless another team presents an irresistible package. For the time being, DeRozan's focus will be on advancing with a win against Miami.