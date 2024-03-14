DeRozan finished with 46 points (15-24 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 15-17 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals in 44 minutes during Wednesday's 132-129 overtime win over the Pacers.

DeRozan hit a signature mid-range jumpshot to tie the game with 0.3 seconds left in regulation. It was the second time this season that he has scored 40-plus points as he lived at the charity stripe with 15 free throw makes. Despite playing in his 15th NBA season, DeRozan is playing a career-high 37.7 minutes per game as he looks to help the Bulls make it to the postseason. Since Feb. 1, DeRozan is averaging 27.1 points on 49.7 percent shooting, 5.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists over 39.0 minutes per game.