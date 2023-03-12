DeRozan finished Saturday's 119-111 win over the Rockets with 27 points (9-21 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 7-10 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal in 39 minutes.

DeRozan turned in a well-rounded fantasy performance that included rare contributions in the blocks and three-pointers categories, but he hasn't quite been the pillar in the free-throw percentage category that fantasy managers were likely hoping for. After the 7-for-10 showing Saturday, DeRozan is now converting at a substandard 73.2 percent rate on 6.8 attempts per game over his last six contests. He's still maintaining a respectable 86.8 percent rate from the line on the season, however, so fantasy managers can likely view his recent struggles as a minor blip on the radar.