DeRozan racked up 28 points (9-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 9-9 FT), nine rebounds and five assists over 32 minutes during Saturday's 144-115 victory over the Mavericks.

DeRozan scored 13 of his game-high 28 points in the second quarter on 3-of-3 shooting from the field and also knocked down all seven of his free-throw attempts as Chicago stormed out to an 82-53 lead at the break. He added 11 points in the second half on 5-of-8 shooting, though he didn't have to do much else with the Bulls already holding a commanding lead. DeRozan has scored 25 or more points in nine of his last 11 games while his nine rebounds on the night were a season high.