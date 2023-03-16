DeRozan closed Wednesday's 117-114 loss to Sacramento with 33 points (10-20 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 9-11 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals over 40 minutes.
DeRozan tried to will the Bulls to victory Wednesday, posting his highest-scoring total since Jan. 7, but it wasn't enough as Sacramento squeaked out a win in crunch time. The veteran forward hasn't been all that assertive offensively recently, but he's still been an efficient scorer when he needs to be, posting 23.4 points on 52/42/77 shooting splits over his past nine appearances.
