DeRozan registered 20 points (8-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal over 40 minutes during Sunday's 104-96 win over the Trail Blazers.

DeRozan had another solid outing while leading the offense in this win Sunday, and while he is known for his all-around offensive game, his uptick in other categories has also been noticeable. The seven rebounds tied a season-high mark for him, and he's now dished out six or more dimes in four of his last five appearances. He's averaging 21.4 points, 5.3 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game over 13 January outings.