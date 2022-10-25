DeRozan recorded 25 points (10-17 FG, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Monday's 120-102 victory over the Celtics.

DeRozan surpassed the 30-point mark in the first two games of the season, but things have changed dramatically since the return of Zach LaVine to the starting lineup and now DeRozan has scored a combined 38 points over his last two contests. He still led Chicago in scoring in this one, and that has been the case in three of the team's four games to date, but his numbers are expected to decrease a bit with LaVine now back in the mix.