DeRozan racked up 24 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 9-10 FT), three rebounds and four assists across 34 minutes during Saturday's 114-109 loss to the 76ers.
DeRozan thrived from mid-range and delivered an efficient performance, but his efforts were not enough to carry the Bulls to victory. His numbers have stalled a bit of late, but that was to be expected with the return of Zach LaVine to the starting unit. Still, the veteran forward has scored at least 20 points in five of his seven appearances this season.
