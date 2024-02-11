DeRozan notched 28 points (11-24 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds and four assists in 44 minutes during Saturday's 114-108 overtime loss to the Magic.
DeRozan reached the 24-point mark for the fourth game in a row Saturday, and the veteran forward continues to play a prominent role on offense in a very young Bulls team -- especially with Zach LaVine (foot) and Lonzo Ball (knee) out for the season. DeRozan is averaging 24.6 points per game across his last 10 appearances.
