DeRozan contributed 30 points (13-22 FG, 4-7 FT), three rebounds and five assists over 40 minutes during Sunday's 113-98 loss to the Magic.

DeRozan reached the 30-point mark for the third time in his last five games, and he's also on a run of eight consecutive outings with at least 20 points, so his consistency levels in the scoring column are downright impressive. Even though the Bulls have other viable alternatives on offense, DeRozan will operate as the team's go-to player on offense in the final stretch of the campaign as Chicago is already planning for the Play-In Tournament.