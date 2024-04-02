DeRozan registered 31 points (10-23 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 11-12 FT), two rebounds, five assists and two steals across 39 minutes during Monday's 113-101 loss to Atlanta.

Another game, another dominant scoring performance from DeRozan, who has been one of the most efficient, consistent scorers in the Eastern Conference this season. DeRozan is on an absolute tear and has scored over 25 points in six consecutive outings, averaging 28.5 points and shooting 49.6 percent from the field in that span.