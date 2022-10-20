DeRozan contributed 37 points (14-22 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 7-11 FT), six rebounds, nine assists, one block and two steals across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 116-108 win over Miami.

The veteran forward had an excellent performance in the season opener and aside from ending just one assist shy of a double-double, he also led the team in scoring and proved to be a threat on both ends of the court. While DeRozan is not going to surpass -- or hover around -- the 30-point mark on a game-to-game basis, his role as one of the Bulls' main offensive weapons shouldn't be under any sort of question.