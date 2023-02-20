DeRozan (quadriceps) confirmed after Sunday's All-Star Game that he'll be 100 percent when the Bulls open their second-half schedule Friday versus the Nets, Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune reports.

A right quad strain kept DeRozan sidelined for the Bulls' final two games before the break, but the 33-year-old relayed that he received the green light to play in Sunday's All-Star Game after spending the past five days leading up to the exhibition resting, stretching and receiving treatment. He proceeded to play 16 minutes for Team Giannis in a 184-175 win over Team LeBron, finishing with eight points (4-6 FG), six rebounds and five assists while largely focusing on facilitating rather than attacking the rim. DeRozan is expected to do only light basketball activities over the next couple days before heading back to Chicago, but he confirmed that he hopes to play in each of 26-33 Bulls' final 23 contests while he hopes to halt the team's six-game losing streak and lead the team to a spot in the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament. Chicago kicks off its second-half schedule Friday versus Brooklyn.