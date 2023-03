DeRozan (quadriceps) said "everything's a go" in regard to his availability for Sunday's game against the Lakers, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

DeRozan missed Friday's game with a strained right quad but will be a full-go for the opening leg of a back-to-back set Sunday in Los Angeles. His return will likely bump Alex Caruso back to the second unit and spell fewer opportunities for Javonte Green (knee) and Derrick Jones.