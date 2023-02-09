DeRozan (hip) is available for Thursday's game against the Nets, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
DeRozan is back following a one-game absence due to right hip soreness. The Bulls didn't make any trade deadline moves, so the veteran should retain his role for the season's final stretch. Since the calendar flipped to 2023, he's averaging 25.1 points, 5.3 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 36.9 minutes.
