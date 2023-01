DeRozan is day-to-day after exiting Monday's game against the Celtics with a right quadricep strain, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

DeRozan noted after the contest that he's been battling a quad injury for the last eight games, but he was unable to play through the issue Monday evening after he felt his quad contract, per Johnson. The star forward is headed for treatment over the next few days with the hope of being ready to play Wednesday in Washington.