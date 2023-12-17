DeRozan contributed 27 points (9-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-9 FT), three rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals in 42 minutes during Saturday's 118-116 loss to the Heat.

DeRozan posted one of his most statistically versatile lines of the season, being efficient despite hounding efforts from Miami's defense, in addition to making defensive contributions of his own. The 34-year-old tripped to the ground and turned the ball over when Miami brought a double-team his way on the Bulls' penultimate possession, allowing Miami to tie the game at 116 and subsequently win at the buzzer. Nonetheless, DeRozan remains among the most rock-solid consistent contributors in basketball.