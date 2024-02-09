DeRozan contributed 30 points (11-17 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds and one assist over 38 minutes during Thursday's 118-110 victory over the Grizzlies.
DeRozan led the Bulls in scoring Thursday and posted his second consecutive game with 30 or more points. He's expected to have a leading role on offense with Zach LaVine (foot) out for the season, and the numbers back him up. Over his last 10 appearances, DeRozan is averaging 24.2 points, 5.3 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game.
